Mitchells Nutrition launches NZ Bone Broth Day as an annual reminder to return to real food

Mount Maunganui-based Mitchells Nutrition is launching NZ Bone Broth Day on 5 August – not as another wellness trend, but as an annual reminder to return to simple, traditional nutrition and the food traditions generations before us relied on.

There are plenty of national and international days in the calendar. Some are light-hearted. Others serve a more useful purpose: giving people a moment to stop and pay attention to something that can easily become lost in the pace and noise of modern life.

For New Zealand nutrition company Mitchells Nutrition, returning to the foundations of real food was something worth creating a reminder for.

Mitchells Nutrition is establishing 5 August as NZ Bone Broth Day – an annual occasion created by the brand to celebrate traditional food, recognise the longstanding place of bone broth in everyday nourishment, and encourage New Zealanders to bring real food back to the centre of their daily routines.

Mitchells founder Rob Mitchell says the idea came from watching the wellness industry become increasingly complicated.

“There’s so much noise in nutrition now – new ingredients, new trends and new things we’re told we should be doing. NZ Bone Broth Day is really a reminder to come back to the foundations: real food, simple ingredients and the kinds of simple foods people have relied on for generations.”

The product that started Mitchells

The occasion also has a close connection to the Mitchells story.

Bone Broth Powder was the original Mitchells Nutrition product and remains at the heart of the company’s philosophy: Traditional Nutrition for Modern Life..

Mitchells Bone Broth Powder is made in New Zealand from grass-fed and finished New Zealand beef bones, vegetables, herbs and spices. The broth is slow-cooked using a family recipe passed down through generations before being made into a convenient powder for modern kitchens.

For Mitchells, NZ Bone Broth Day is not about creating a new food ritual. It is about recognising one that already existed.

“Bone broth was the product that started Mitchells, but it certainly didn’t start with us. People have been making versions of broth for generations. We simply wanted to make that tradition easier to keep in a modern household,” says Mitchell.

Traditional food in a modern routine

Making broth from scratch can take hours, which can make the traditional process harder to fit into modern routines.

Mitchells’ Head of Marketing, Whitney Tangaroa, says this is part of what makes traditional foods worth revisiting.

“Bone broth isn’t a new wellness invention. Broths and stocks have been made across cultures for generations because they were practical and made use of whole ingredients. What I like about bone broth today is that it can still be incredibly simple – you can sip a warm cup, add it to soups and slow-cooked meals, or use it anywhere you’d normally use stock.”

Coming back to the basics

Mitchells believes there is value in simplifying nutrition rather than continually adding more complexity.

“Not everything in nutrition needs to be new. Sometimes the things worth holding onto are the things people were doing long before wellness became an industry,” Mitchell says.

He hopes the occasion will ultimately become bigger than Mitchells itself.

“We’d love this to become a day that belongs to everyone – families, cafés, cooks, practitioners and anyone who believes there is still value in traditional food. You don’t need to buy anything or follow a particular routine. Make broth, cook with it, share a family recipe or just learn something about the tradition.”

And while the day begins with bone broth, its underlying message is broader.

“For us, this isn’t really about telling people they need another thing in their cupboard. It’s about giving people an annual reminder to come back to the basics and think about the quality of the food they’re using every day.”

New Zealanders are encouraged to mark NZ Bone Broth Day by making broth, enjoying a warm cup, using it in a favourite meal, sharing a family recipe or learning more about traditional food preparation.

To encourage more Kiwis to give bone broth a go, Mitchells Nutrition is marking the occasion with an offer: buy one Bone Broth Powder and get a second 50% off, available at mitchellsnutrition.com on 5 August. Terms and conditions apply.

People sharing the day online can use #NZBoneBrothDay and tag @mitchells.nz.

About Mitchells Nutrition

Mitchells Nutrition is a New Zealand nutrition company founded by former professional snowboarder Rob Mitchell.

Mitchell’s experience as an athlete and the physical demands of professional snowboarding helped shape his interest in traditional approaches to food, nutrition and wellbeing. The company was subsequently built around the idea of making traditional nutrition easier to incorporate into modern life.

Mitchells Nutrition is based in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

Media Release on 4 August 2026

Media Contact

Whitney Tangaroa, Mitchells Nutrition

Email: whitney@mitchellsnutrition.com

Phone: 0226068393

Website: https://www.mitchellsnutrition.com/

Media: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hNIS2FT5g2IU42nyvOFpAjBf4LdmyG-h?usp=drive_link