Ritesh Mani and the Safer Cycling Foundation Welcome New Zealand’s 1.5-Metre Passing Rule

In 2018, one frightening week changed the direction of Ritesh Mani’s life.

Mani was part of a close group of nine cycling friends. Within one week, four members of the group were involved in cycling accidents, including three who were struck by vehicles.

As a passionate cyclist and father, Mani began questioning whether cycling was still worth the risk.

“I considered quitting cycling,” he recalled. “I’m a father, and I thought, ‘This is quite dangerous.’”

Instead of walking away from cycling, Mani decided to help make New Zealand’s roads safer. That decision led to the establishment of the Safer Cycling Foundation in 2018.

Protecting Current and Future Generations

The Safer Cycling Foundation was created to improve cyclist safety through education, public awareness, practical advocacy and greater respect between everyone who shares the road.

Mani was also thinking about his eight-year-old son and what road safety might look like for future generations.

“What do we want motorists’ behaviour towards cyclists to look like in the future?” he asked.

Mani understood that most drivers did not intend to endanger cyclists. However, unclear guidance and inconsistent public messaging could still result in vehicles passing people on bicycles at dangerously close distances.

He experienced this personally while cycling along Auckland’s Tamaki Drive, when a vehicle passed so closely that its side mirror struck his handlebar and caused him to crash.

The incident strengthened his belief that telling motorists simply to “give cyclists space” was not enough. Drivers needed a passing distance that was clear, memorable and enforceable.

Making 1.5 Meters a National Message

The Safer Cycling Foundation began campaigning for motorists to provide cyclists with at least 1.5 meters of space when overtaking.

Although New Zealand’s Road Code already advised motorists to leave at least 1.5 meters where possible, the distance remained guidance rather than a mandatory legal requirement.

Through social media, public discussions, online polling, petitions and paid advertising, the Foundation brought the issue to a wider audience.

Its message was simple:

Give cyclists 1.5 meters.

It later became a direct call for government action:

Make 1.5 meters law.

For Mani, a defined passing distance would improve both public understanding and accountability.

“Each person on that bike is a father, a mother, a brother, a sister, a child or a grandparent,” he said. “That is a life on that bike, and we must treat them as vulnerable road users.”

From Grassroots Advocacy to Government Action

In early 2026, the Government opened public consultation on proposed lane-use changes, including a mandatory passing distance for vehicles overtaking cyclists, horse riders and other affected road users.

More than 6,000 people participated in the consultation.

On 2 July 2026, the Government confirmed that drivers would be required to leave a minimum gap of 1.5 meters when overtaking. The changes are expected to take effect later in 2026 following the necessary regulatory process.

For Mani, the announcement marked a major milestone after years of voluntary advocacy, community engagement and personally financed campaigning.

“It is really awesome to know that the effort we put in has led to a positive result,” he said.

“There are going to be cyclists who are not even born yet who will be protected by these changes. To me, that is really special.”

Mani acknowledges that the achievement was a collective effort involving cyclists, road-safety advocates, government agencies, community organizations and members of the public.

He believes, however, that the Foundation’s early and sustained campaigning helped build awareness and create momentum around the need for a clearer passing rule.

“Other agencies eventually stepped in and helped drive it over the line,” he said. “At that point, we felt we had done our job.”

Twenty Seconds That Could Save a Life

Mani’s message to motorists is based on patience and perspective.

Drivers are protected by steel, seatbelts and airbags. Cyclists have little protection if they are struck by a vehicle or thrown onto the road.

“Sometimes all the driver needs to give the cyclist is another 20 seconds,” Mani said.

“The cyclist does not want to be in the motorist’s way, but sometimes road conditions mean they have nowhere else to go. Sit back, give them time to move safely and, when you pass, leave plenty of distance. Then everyone gets home safely to their families.”

For the Safer Cycling Foundation, the 1.5-metre requirement is more than a measurement. It represents a change in road-user behaviour: recognise the vulnerability of the person ahead, remain patient and wait until it is genuinely safe to pass.

The Foundation’s Mission Continues

The new passing-distance requirement is an important milestone, but it is not the end of the Safer Cycling Foundation’s work.

Mani recognises the investment made in cycling infrastructure across New Zealand but believes major safety gaps remain.

Cycleways can end abruptly, forcing riders back into vehicle lanes at intersections, junctions and other high-risk locations. Better integration is needed so cyclists remain protected throughout their journeys.

The Foundation also expects to advocate for safer vehicle speeds in areas where motorists and cyclists frequently share open roads.

Its continuing mission will focus on building respect between motorists and cyclists, promoting safer and better-connected cycling infrastructure, educating road users and supporting practical protections for vulnerable road users.

A Collective Effort and Lasting Legacy

A small team of approximately six people has supported the Foundation’s work by moderating discussions, responding to public messages, sharing safety information and maintaining the campaign over several years.

“From starting the Foundation in 2018 to seeing this rule confirmed, the journey has been very rewarding,” Mani said.

“It means the work our team has put in can leave a lasting legacy.”

That legacy will be seen in everyday journeys completed safely: a motorist waiting until there is enough room to pass, a child gaining the confidence to cycle and more people returning home safely to their families.

About the Safer Cycling Foundation

Founded in New Zealand by Ritesh Mani, the Safer Cycling Foundation works to improve cyclist safety through education, public awareness and advocacy.

Learn more: https://www.safercycling.org.nz/

Follow and support the Foundation on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/safercyclingnz

Media Release on 31 July 2026

Media Contact

Adam Belda, Gemucube Solutions

Email: abelda@gemucubesolutions.com

Wesbite: https://www.safercycling.org.nz/

Media (photos): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ThK-Erak6YhVS9bc9r5Ls4k7wl6S3YrM?usp=sharing