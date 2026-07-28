Design Builders Expands Into Wānaka and Central Otago

While Design Builders’ Canterbury team has completed a handful of builds in the area, Wānaka and Central Otago has not previously had a dedicated regional team. This launch gives clients across Wānaka, Albert Town, Hāwea, Cromwell, Luggate, Tarras, Alexandra and the surrounding area a locally based team for the first time, backed by Design Builders’ nationwide systems and support.

Leading the new region is Hayley Barbour, who brings 22 years of experience in residential construction across Wanaka, Queenstown and the wider Central Otago region. Hayley has built a strong understanding of the local market and the high standard of service required to deliver successful builds in the area.

“It’s an absolute privilege to help people create homes that are designed around the way they live,” said Hayley Barbour, Managing Director of Design Builders Wānaka and Central Otago. “I love working within this industry and take great pride in being part of the growth and development of this region.”

Whether clients are building a family home, a holiday retreat or a rural homestead, Hayley and her team are committed to creating homes that reflect each client’s vision, make the most of their site and budget, and are ultimately built around them.

The new region continues Design Builders’ nationwide growth, which spans locations from Northland to Otago, and reflects continued demand for quality, custom-designed homes in one of New Zealand’s most sought-after regions.

Media Release 29 July 2026.