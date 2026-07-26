Design Builders Taupō Wins Gold

The annual House of the Year Awards celebrate excellence in residential construction across New Zealand, recognising homes that demonstrate exceptional workmanship, design, functionality and overall build quality. Judged independently by industry experts, the awards are regarded as one of the country’s highest honours for residential builders.

The award-winning Beautè Noir showhome was designed to showcase the possibilities of custom home design, combining bold architectural features with carefully considered interiors and practical living spaces. The home reflects Design Builders Taupō’s approach to creating homes tailored to the way clients live, while demonstrating the quality and craftsmanship delivered across every stage of the build.

Matt Corleison, Franchise Owner at Design Builders Taupō, said the recognition reflects the dedication of the entire team and the strong relationships built throughout the project.

“Winning both a Gold Award and the GIB Showhome Category Award is something we’re incredibly proud of,” said Corleison.

“Beautè Noir was designed to inspire people who are thinking about building a home, and this recognition acknowledges the hard work, attention to detail and craftsmanship that our entire team brings to every project.”

The Beautè Noir showhome provides visitors with the opportunity to experience the Design Builders approach firsthand. From its striking exterior to its open-plan living spaces and carefully selected finishes, the home has been designed to demonstrate how thoughtful planning and quality construction can create a home that is both functional and visually distinctive.

Design Builders Taupō says the showhome has become an important resource for clients exploring ideas for their own custom home, allowing them to experience design concepts, materials and layouts in a completed home environment.

The Registered Master Builders House of the Year Awards are recognised throughout New Zealand as a benchmark for quality residential building. Homes are assessed across a range of criteria including workmanship, innovation, functionality, aesthetics and construction excellence, with Gold Awards recognising projects that achieve a high standard across all judging categories.

Receiving both a Gold Award and the regional GIB Showhome Category Award further strengthens Design Builders Taupō’s reputation for delivering high-quality custom homes throughout the Central Plateau region.

People considering building a new home are encouraged to visit the award-winning Beautè Noir showhome to experience the design, craftsmanship and attention to detail recognised by the judges.

For more information about Beautè Noir or Design Builders Taupō’s design and build services, contact the local team or visit the showhome.

Media Release 26 July 2026.