Moody Lemon Launches Exclusive KIBI Gift

New Zealand natural beauty marketplace Moody Lemon has announced an exclusive Gift with Purchase campaign in partnership with KIBI Raw Minerals, offering customers added value while encouraging a simplified beauty routine.

For a limited time, customers who purchase any KIBI Mineral Foundation through Moody Lemon will receive a complimentary KIBI Tapered Foundation Brush valued at $59, while stocks last.

The campaign forms part of Moody Lemon’s ongoing mission to help customers discover high-quality natural beauty brands while creating a more rewarding shopping experience. By combining one of KIBI’s best-selling mineral foundations with a professional application brush, customers can experience a complete mineral makeup routine from day one.

The KIBI Tapered Foundation Brush is specifically designed to buff, blend, and distribute mineral foundation evenly across the skin. Its ultra-soft synthetic bristles and tapered shape help create smooth, natural-looking coverage while allowing precise application around delicate facial contours.

“At Moody Lemon, we’re always looking for ways to introduce customers to exceptional natural beauty products while delivering genuine value,” said Anupriya, founder of Moody Lemon. “KIBI has become a favourite among customers seeking mineral makeup, and this campaign allows shoppers to experience both the foundation and the professional brush designed to apply it.”

The promotion reflects Moody Lemon’s broader focus on supporting independent beauty brands and helping consumers build uncomplicated beauty routines with carefully curated products.

Since launching, Moody Lemon has continued expanding its collection of natural skincare, wellness, and beauty brands, giving customers access to products that align with conscious and intentional lifestyles. The collaboration with KIBI represents another step in the marketplace’s commitment to showcasing quality brands while creating meaningful promotional opportunities for its partners.

Customers purchasing any KIBI Mineral Foundation through Moody Lemon during the promotional period will automatically receive the complimentary Tapered Foundation Brush valued at $59, while stocks last.

Media Release 11 June 2026.