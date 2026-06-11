Premium Clean Free Route to Business Ownership

Premium Clean, a leading premium cleaning services franchise, today announced a month-long campaign to mark its 11th birthday, offering its complete Franchise Kit — normally a paid resource — free to anyone who signs up to buy a franchise during June.

The Franchise Kit gives prospective owners everything needed to evaluate the opportunity, including a territory overview, business plan templates, brand and operational guidance, and a clear breakdown of the support Premium Clean provides to new franchisees.

“When we started 11 years ago, the hardest part was simply getting the information and confidence to back ourselves,” said Sam Bhandari, General Manager at Premium Clean. “This birthday, we wanted to remove that barrier for the next generation of owners. The kit tells you everything — honestly — so you can make a confident decision. That’s our gift.”

Since launching, Premium Clean has grown to 70+ franchisees across New Zealand, supported by strong demand and consistent business expansion. The brand attributes its growth to a model built for owner-operators who want a proven system rather than starting from scratch.

The free Franchise Kit offer is available to qualifying sign-ups between June 1 and June 30, 2026. To request a kit, visit https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/.

Media Release 11 June 2026.