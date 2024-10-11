Pop Up Masks Exhibition in Auckland

MASKS – Faces of Us – Pop Up Exhibition

Saturday, 16th November / TAPAC Center / Western Springs 3:30 pm – 10 pm

RITUAL- ARTISTIC ENCOUNTER is a collective of professionals, artists and organisations with the mission to engage diverse ethnic groups, new migrants, refugees and other underserved communities through art, aiming to promote social inclusiveness and cultural pride.

This year RITUAL AE invites you to dive into the captivating world of MASKS. In addition to visual artworks from local and international artists with diverse cultural backgrounds, we’re showcasing an evening filled with live traditional and contemporary performances, theatre play, educational talks, contemporary and folkloric dances, live music, and interactive virtual installations.

From ancient rituals to contemporary society, Masks have been used for various purposes throughout history, including in ceremonial, theatrical, religious, and practical contexts

helping humans transcend universal challenges and emotions.

They often serve to conceal or transform one’s appearance, allowing wearers to adopt different identities or roles. Similarly, in the modern world, the persona is the mask we wear for social conformance and approval and amidst the glitter of media profiles and the weight of societal masks the quest for authenticity becomes a profound testament to inner strength and truth.

Don’t miss this unique experience! Join us on this enchanting journey through the artistic world of masks!

Ritual – Artistic Encounters POP UP EXHIBITION

*****MASKS – Faces of Us – Workshops

Different locations – From 26th October to 15th November 2024

Leading up to the main event on the 16th of November, we will be also hosting a series of workshops across the city inspired by this year’s theme.

Deep dive into the MASK universe through your preferred creative medium. Choose between one to up five interactive and entertaining workshops to gain a new meaningful perspective, learn something new or have fun playing around with the theme. Each workshop will provide a different perspective about this exhibition. Get ready to connect with artists and fellow enthusiasts!

Limited capacity: reserve your now spot on: https://ritualae.nz/workshops/?utm_source=email&utm_medium_campaign=mask

