Recycling Week 2026 Builds Momentum

Nearly 500 organisations have already signed up for Recycling Week 2026, more than doubling participation since 2022. Businesses, schools, and communities are increasingly prioritising waste reduction and sustainability.

Running from 19–25 October 2026, this campaign is New Zealand’s largest waste minimisation and recycling education initiative, building on over a decade of nationwide engagement.

The growth of the campaign reflects changing expectations among New Zealanders regarding sustainability. According to the Kantar Better Futures Report 2025, 89% of Kiwis believe businesses should take responsibility for their environmental and social impacts, while 60% are willing to invest their time and money to support responsible companies.

This year’s theme, “Identifying Opportunities,” encourages organisations to look beyond recycling and focus first on reducing waste. Guided by the waste hierarchy, Recycling Week assists participants in uncovering practical opportunities to prevent waste, use resources more efficiently, and foster lasting behaviour change.

Jonny O’Rourke, General Manager – Sales and Sustainability at Reclaim, states, “We’re witnessing a shift in mindset. Organisations are moving from asking, ‘How do we recycle this?’ to ‘Why are we creating this waste in the first place?’ That’s where the biggest opportunities lie. Reducing waste not only benefits the environment but also helps organisations operate more efficiently, reduce costs, and engage employees. Recycling Week provides practical, easy-to-use tools to identify these opportunities and transform small actions into meaningful change. The fact that nearly 500 organisations have already registered shows that sustainability is becoming integral to how New Zealand organisations conduct business.”

Communities across New Zealand will once again show their support as landmarks illuminate green during Recycling Week. Auckland’s Sky Tower and Eden Park, Wellington’s Cable Car Tunnels, Whangārei’s Victoria Canopy Bridge, Rotorua’s Government Gardens archway, the Foxton Water Tower, Hopwood Clock Tower in Palmerston North, Gisborne’s Clock Tower and Oamaru Opera House are among the dozens of monuments that have already confirmed their support for Recycling Week 2026.

Participants will have access to a range of free resources and activities aligned with the daily themes of the waste hierarchy, alongside the popular Rethink Sessions, featuring expert insights and live Q&As to help organisations identify practical waste reduction opportunities.

Since its establishment by Reclaim in 2013, Recycling Week has grown significantly in scale and impact. Participation increased from 149 businesses and 35 schools in 2022 to 405 businesses and 84 schools already registered for 2026, emphasising the rising importance of sustainability and responsible resource management.

Registration is free and includes access to a comprehensive digital resource hub containing communication materials, educational resources, and practical activities tailored for workplaces, schools, or communities.

With record participation levels and growing public expectations for environmental responsibility, Recycling Week 2026 aims to assist organisations across New Zealand. Whether you’re beginning your sustainability journey or enhancing existing initiatives, Recycling Week offers the tools, ideas, and national momentum needed to identify opportunities for lasting change.

Recycling Week 2026 runs from 19–25 October.

Learn more, register your organisation for free, and access all resources at the official Recycling Week website: https://www.reclaim.co.nz/recycling-week

Media Release 15 July 2026.