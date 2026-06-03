Wellington Landlords Under Pressure: They’re Not the Villains, They’re Providing Homes

Property management company says Wellington landlords are facing mounting financial and regulatory pressures while continuing to provide quality housing for local families.

As the Wellington rental market continues to evolve, one local property management company says the public perception of landlords often fails to reflect the reality they see every day.

Manage My Rental, which manages residential properties across Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua, works closely with hundreds of property owners navigating what Director Fraser Wilkinson describes as “one of the most challenging environments landlords have faced in years.”

“There’s a common narrative that landlords are somehow getting rich at tenants’ expense, but that’s simply not what we’re seeing on the ground,” says Wilkinson.

“The vast majority of property owners we work with are ordinary New Zealanders investing in their family’s future. They take pride in providing warm, dry, healthy homes and want their tenants to have a positive rental experience.”

While isolated examples of poor landlords undoubtedly exist, Wilkinson says they are not representative of the overwhelming majority of property investors in the Wellington region.

“Our clients are spending significant amounts maintaining their properties, meeting Healthy Homes standards, responding quickly to maintenance issues, and working hard to retain good tenants. They’re not villains. They’re providing an essential service to our communities.”

A Perfect Storm of Challenges

Manage My Rental says Wellington landlords are currently facing a growing list of challenges, many of which are occurring simultaneously.

Rental prices have softened across much of the region, placing downward pressure on yields at a time when operating costs continue to rise. Trade Me’s rental price index for April 2026 reports Wellington has seen a significant drop in median weekly rents, falling by $40 to $600 a week compared to last year.

Property owners are also absorbing substantial increases in rates, insurance premiums and maintenance costs, while continuing to fund Healthy Homes compliance requirements that ensure better living standards for tenants.

“Healthy Homes regulations have undoubtedly improved the quality of rental housing, and that’s a positive outcome for tenants,” says Wilkinson.

“But the reality is that compliance comes at a cost, and many owners are making significant investments at a time when rental returns are under pressure.”

Further uncertainty is emerging through Wellington’s Tiaki Wai water reform programme. While initial costs may be neutral for some households, many property owners remain concerned about future charges, additional regulation and the potential cost of installing water metering infrastructure.

At the same time, concerns around interest rates continue to influence investor confidence, whilst the recently announced 14% public sector job cuts are expected to place additional pressure on Wellington’s rental market. According to Infometrics principal economist Nick Brunsdown, this could mean job losses of around 3700 for Wellington.

“Wellington’s economy is heavily influenced by the public sector,” says Wilkinson.

“When public service jobs are lost, that can directly impact rental demand. It becomes harder to secure quality tenants, and vacancy risk increases.”

The Cost of Vacancy

With New Zealand’s population growth slowing and net migration easing from recent highs, landlords are facing increased competition for tenants.

According to Manage My Rental, many owners are now focused on retaining good tenants for the long term by keeping rents competitive, responding proactively to maintenance requests and offering incentives to encourage lease renewals.

“Vacancy is one of the biggest risks facing landlords right now,” says Wilkinson.

“Every week a property sits empty represents a significant financial cost. That’s why we’re seeing many owners prioritise tenant retention over maximising rent increases.”

The recent introduction of legislation making it easier for tenants to keep pets has also added another layer of complexity.

“Most landlords understand that pets are part of modern family life and are willing to accommodate them,” Wilkinson says.

“However, there is still additional risk involved. A pet bond provides some protection, but in a worst-case scenario it may not come close to covering the cost of significant damage.”

Professional Management Becoming More Important

Manage My Rental says the increasing complexity of tenancy legislation, compliance requirements and tenant management obligations is making self-management more difficult than ever.

Property managers now play a critical role in helping owners navigate legal obligations, minimise vacancy periods, protect tenant relationships and ensure properties remain compliant.

“The days of simply advertising a property and collecting rent are long gone,” says Wilkinson.

“Property ownership requires diligence, attention to detail and a proactive approach to both compliance and tenant care. Professional management has become an important investment for many landlords who want to protect both their tenants and their assets.”

Providing Homes, Not Chasing Quick Riches

Despite the challenges, Wilkinson says most property investors remain committed to providing quality rental accommodation for New Zealanders.

Many have little ability to exit the market even if they wanted to, with softer sales conditions making it difficult to sell properties without taking a financial hit.

“The reality is that property investors are putting roofs over people’s heads,” he says.

“They’re providing homes for families, professionals, students and retirees throughout our region. Most aren’t chasing a get-rich-quick scheme. They’re working hard, taking on significant risk, and investing for the long term.”

“Landlords and tenants aren’t opponents. They need each other. The best outcomes happen when both parties work together and when owners are supported to continue providing quality housing.”

As Wellington’s rental market faces continued economic uncertainty, Manage My Rental believes it’s important to recognise the role responsible landlords play in housing thousands of residents across the region.

“At the end of the day, these are people who have chosen to invest in housing and provide homes for others,” says Wilkinson.

“From what we see every day, they’re not the villains of the story. They’re some of the quiet heroes helping keep Wellington housed.”

For more information, visit www.managemyrental.co.nz.

Media Release on 3 June 2026

Media Contact

Fraser Wilkinson, Manage My Rental

info@managemyrental.co.nz

04 650 3197

http://www.managemyrental.co.nz