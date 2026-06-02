New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory

An analysis of how New Zealand discussed politics in May 2026 finds that no major issue held the public’s attention for long — including cost of living. Across the month, every one of the twenty most-discussed political topics faded rather than endured, with a typical “half-life” of about a fortnight

The finding comes from OpenBrief, an independent platform that tracks New Zealand political and media discourse across news, commentary, talk radio and social media. Its first monthly NZ Discourse Report, published today, measures not just what was discussed in May but how attention to each topic rose and fell over time.

The pattern was striking for its consistency. OpenBrief classifies each topic by how its attention behaves — whether it persists, recurs, or decays. In May, all twenty of the most-discussed political topics were “decaying”: none held steady, and none came back. The typical half-life — the time for a topic’s weekly volume to fall by half — was roughly 1.4 weeks.

The clearest example is the issue most New Zealanders would name as defining the year. Cost of living was the single largest topic of the month by total volume, with more than 2,700 mentions across channels. Yet in commentary it spiked to 148 mentions in the week of 26 April, then fell to 18, 12 and 21 over the weeks that followed — close to a 90% drop within a fortnight — even though nothing about household budgets had changed. News coverage of the same issue was steadier, suggesting the conversation cooled faster than the underlying problem.

“Most people assume election campaigns are built around a small number of issues that remain in public view for months. The data suggests attention behaves differently,” said Martin Buhr for OpenBrief. “Attention is structurally short. A topic can own the conversation one week and effectively vanish the next, regardless of whether anything was resolved.”

That has implications for how the public, campaigns and newsrooms operate. A short attention cycle tends to reward repetition over sustained argument, and can mean a significant story fades before it has been fully examined. “It also means the absence of a topic from this week’s feed tells you very little about whether it still matters,” Buhr said.

The half-life finding is one of several in the report, which is observational and non-partisan — it measures how issues were discussed rather than taking a position on them. Other findings include:

– The loudest issues received the least reporting. Several of the most actively debated subjects of the month — including government accountability and questions about the Treaty — lived overwhelmingly in commentary and social media, with the news press accounting for as little as 0–5% of their total volume.

– Budget coverage was shaped more by reaction than by the official message. Around the 28 May Budget, the storyline that travelled furthest across outlets of different orientations concerned public-sector reductions rather than the government’s headline framing — a measurable gap between official communications and the surrounding coverage.

– Volume and division are not the same thing. One closely watched topic drew near-equal attention from left- and right-leaning sources, but rather than splitting for and against, both sides skewed sceptical — a reminder that how much a topic is discussed says little about whether opinion is actually polarised.

“Taken together, the picture is of a fast-moving, high-volume conversation where attention is short and the gap between what’s discussed and what’s reported can be wide,” Buhr said. “Our aim is simply to make those patterns visible — to the public, to journalists, and to anyone trying to understand the year ahead.”

With a general election due later this year, OpenBrief says it will publish the Discourse Report monthly, tracking how the campaign conversation evolves.

Media Release on 3 June 2026

About OpenBrief

OpenBrief is an independent New Zealand platform for understanding political and media discourse. It continuously analyses coverage across the news press, commentary, talk radio, social media and official communications, clustering it into topics and measuring framing, stance and attention over time. OpenBrief’s tools are designed to surface patterns — coverage gaps, narrative shifts, and how attention rises and falls — that are difficult to see from any single source. The platform is non-partisan and evidence-based.

Media contact

Martin Buhr · martin@openbrief.co.nz · 029 0520 1974 · openbrief.co.nz