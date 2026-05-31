Premium Clean launches Winter Deep Clean Campaign

As winter settles in across New Zealand, Premium Clean has launched its Winter Deep Clean campaign, offering households 25% off professional whole-home deep cleaning and move-out cleaning services throughout June, July, and August 2026.

The campaign responds to a familiar seasonal pattern in Kiwi homes during winter. Windows stay closed longer, heaters run more frequently, and indoor living increases, creating a gradual build-up of dust, grime, and overlooked cleaning tasks — particularly for busy families and working professionals.

A Premium Clean deep clean is a detailed top-to-bottom service covering areas often missed during regular weekly cleaning, including ovens, behind appliances, bathroom grout and tiles, skirting boards, light fittings, window sills, and detailed cleaning throughout the home.

“Winter changes how a home feels, and most people don’t realise how much until they walk into a properly refreshed house,” says Sam Bhandari, General Manager at Premium Clean. “A deep clean isn’t about your home being dirty. It’s about taking something off the never-ending to-do list and helping your home feel its best when you’re spending the most time in it.”

The Winter Deep Clean campaign is available for bookings made through 31 August 2026 using the code WINTER25. Services can be booked online at http://www.premiumclean.co.nz/winter-clean or through local Premium Clean teams across New Zealand.

Premium Clean operates across New Zealand, providing residential and commercial cleaning, lawn and garden maintenance, and integrated property care services through trained and insured local teams.

Quick Facts:

• Campaign period: 1 June – 31 August 2026

• Offer: 25% off deep cleaning and move-out cleaning

• Booking code: WINTER25

• Eligibility: Residential properties across New Zealand

• Website: www.premiumclean.co.nz/winter-clean

Media Release 31 May 2026