Youngman Richardson Adds Ammann ABG Pavers

With a strong reputation for continuous technical innovation, Ammann Group has expanded its advanced range of asphalt pavers, which are now available through Youngman Richardson. The range includes tracked and wheeled models designed to support a wide variety of paving applications, from compact urban projects through to large-scale highway surfacing.

The new range strengthens Youngman Richardson’s existing partnership with Ammann and complements its current selection of Ammann Heavy Compaction equipment, including trench rollers, single drum rollers, articulated drum rollers and tandem rollers.

According to Youngman Richardson, the addition of Ammann ABG pavers gives New Zealand contractors access to proven European paving technology supported by local knowledge, service and product expertise.

“These pavers are a strong addition to our construction equipment offering and provide contractors with reliable options for a wide range of asphalt paving projects,” says Phil Fairfield, Youngman Richardson’s Sales and Marketing Director.

“Ammann is already a respected name in compaction equipment, and the ABG paver range allows us to offer customers more complete support across the paving process, from laying through to compaction.”

The Ammann ABG range includes several machine classes to suit different project requirements. Mini class pavers are designed for small paving widths, footpaths, repair work and compact urban environments where manoeuvrability is important. City class pavers are suited to urban roadwork, narrow streets and small to medium-sized projects, offering compact design with strong production capability.

For larger commercial, residential and infrastructure projects, multi class and highway class pavers provide greater working widths and higher output. These machines are designed for contractors who require consistent, high-quality paving across demanding applications and larger job sites.

A key part of the new range is the Ammann eABG 4820 electric-drive paver. The electric model was selected to support sustainability targets while still delivering strong performance for daily paving operations. According to Ammann, the electric paver can reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared with diesel alternatives, while also helping reduce noise and odour on site.

The ABG pavers feature advanced screed technology developed to support paving quality, productivity and operator efficiency. Features such as fast warm-up times, hydraulically controlled end gates and quick-coupling systems help reduce setup time and improve day-to-day operation. Ammann’s double tamper technology is also designed to deliver a higher degree of compaction and strong paving density outcomes.

Youngman Richardson says the arrival of the ABG paver range reflects its ongoing commitment to providing New Zealand contractors with quality equipment from trusted international brands.

Based in Switzerland, Ammann has been family-owned since 1869 and is recognised globally for developing advanced, sustainable machinery for the roadbuilding and construction industries.

To learn more about Ammann ABG pavers, contact Youngman Richardson or visit www.yrco.co.nz for information on products, services and brands nationwide.

Media Release 26 June 2026.