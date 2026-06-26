Premium Clean Service Credit Giveaway at CleanNZ Expo 2026

Premium Clean will be exhibiting at CleanNZ Expo on 15–16 July, where the team will connect with facility managers, property professionals, and business leaders from across the country. Visitors to Stand G7 will have the opportunity to discuss their cleaning and facility maintenance requirements, explore service options, and enter a business card draw for a chance to win service credits valued at up to $1,000.

As one of New Zealand’s trusted providers of commercial cleaning and facilities support services, Premium Clean will be showcasing solutions designed to help businesses maintain cleaner, healthier, and better-presented environments across a wide range of industries and facility types.

To celebrate its participation in the event, Premium Clean will be running an exclusive expo giveaway for attendees. Three winners will be selected through a business card draw, with prizes including:

• First Prize: $1,000 Service Credit

• Second Prize: $500 Service Credit

• Third Prize: $250 Service Credit

Winners will be announced during the event.

The service credits can be redeemed against any eligible Premium Clean commercial or facilities service, with no expiry date and no lock-in contract. They can be applied across different types of commercial properties, allowing businesses to use them in the way that best suits their needs.

Eligible services include:

• Commercial and Office Cleaning

• Commercial Carpet and Commercial Upholstery Cleaning

• Floor Strip, Seal and Polish Services

• Tile and Grout Cleaning and Restoration

• Exterior Window Cleaning

• Facilities Management Services

• Property Care and Maintenance Solutions

CleanNZ Expo brings together professionals from across New Zealand’s cleaning, property, and facilities sectors, including facility managers, business owners, and service providers. The event is a place to explore new developments in the industry, exchange ideas, and connect with suppliers who support the day-to-day running of commercial spaces.

Premium Clean sees the event as an opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers and demonstrate how professional cleaning and facilities services contribute to healthier workplaces, improved asset longevity, and better experiences for employees, customers, and visitors.

“Good facility management goes beyond keeping a space clean—it helps create a better experience for everyone who uses it,” said Sam Bhandari, Managing Director of Premium Clean. “We’re excited to be part of CleanNZ Expo and connect with business owners, property managers, and facility professionals from across New Zealand. We invite attendees to stop by Stand G7, meet our team, and enter the draw for a chance to win service credits that can be used across a range of our commercial cleaning and facilities services.”

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Stand G7 throughout the two-day event to meet the Premium Clean team, discuss their facility requirements, and enter the prize draw for a chance to win professional cleaning service credits.

Attendees can find Premium Clean at Stand G7 during CleanNZ Expo on 15–16 July to speak directly with the team and learn more about its services. Further details are also available on the company’s website.

Media Release 26 June 2026.