70’s Show Art Exhibition

(PR.co.nz) Imagine seeing The Fonz, Ena Sharples, Gonzo and the Six Million dollar man at a bus stop!

What would they be talking about? Who remembers what a Choppa was? Or 10cent lolly mixtures? Or Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars? Well here’s your chance to see all that and more in a lively nostalgic exhibition comprised of all-new paintings and sculpture by one of New Zealand’s favourite pop artists of our time. Be sure not to

miss this fun-filled trip down memory lane.

An art exhibition by Christian Nicolson is being held at the Art by the Sea Gallery at 30 King Edward Parade in Devonport from May 25th to June 12th. Opening night is at 4pm on Saturday May 25th.

Media Release 14 May 2019.