Bacon & Dreams Announces One Time Only “Bacon & Cheese” Pop Up Restaurant Event in Auckland City

(PR.co.nz) Auckland City, New Zealand bacon lovers have a very good reason to be happy. Fun and innovative culinary company Bacon & Dreams have their taste firmly in mind, recently announcing they will be celebrating delicious bacon with its perfect partner cheese, at a special one-off pop up restaurant spectacular not to be missed, titled, quite appropriately, “Bacon & Cheese”. Running in June 2018 the enthusiasm surrounding the bacon lover’s fest is high and rising.

“I’ve always loved the combination of bacon and cheese and in my opinion, there is nothing like it,” commented Dominic van den Broek, organizer of the event. “I wanted to do a dinner solely based on these ingredients and let everyone share in it. It is a great evening to enjoy with friends and family and one to remember.”

There’s no doubt the creative team behind “Bacon & Cheese” will have some surprises that will leave Auckland bacon lovers reminiscing for a very long time to come. Passionate about the two ingredients themselves the crew is well prepared and supremely motivated to “wow” those lucky enough to attend. The event will take place at Fresh Factory in Auckland City, with drinks extra and available for purchase.

Tickets can be ordered via www.eventbrite.co.nz for $59.

Early feedback for the announcement has been extremely positive.

