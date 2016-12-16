Bella Vista Accommodation Group And STAAH Join Forces In Exciting New Partnership

(PR.co.nz) One of New Zealand’s leading motel chains, Bella Vista Accommodation Nationwide, has formed an integration partnership with innovative Auckland-based accommodation channel manager STAAH.

“We were swayed towards going with STAAH for our channel management solution because of its global focus and being a peer leader with its technology,” said Rob Burnell, the Queenstown-based General Manager of Sales and Business Development for Bella Vista.

“Changing channel managers is not something we took lightly across our whole group and there was a period of two years discussion with STAAH before we made the decision to make the move,” Mr Burnell said. Mr Burnell added that the introduction of the STAAH channel management system had already led to a noticeable increase in direct bookings.

“Direct bookings are very important to everyone in the accommodation sector and we have already seen a higher level of this occurring since we have had the STAAH channel management system in operation,” he said.

“STAAH is a trend-setter in technology across the likes of Google, Trip Advisor and Airbnb and we are looking forward to being part of that,” he said.

“No-one in the accommodation sector can afford to rest on its laurels. It has to be up to speed with the latest cutting-edge technology and we believe that is what STAAH offers us,” he said.

“Since the booking engine went live we have already noticed a significant increase in business across the network,” Mr Burnell said.

The Bella Vista chain comprises 27 properties at central locations throughout New Zealand. The independently-owned nationwide network offers 18-room motel-type accommodation of Qualmark standard four-star rating.

Based in Auckland, STAAH is a Hotel software company having a presence in over 50 countries with more than 3500 clients worldwide. STAAH specialises in Channel Management, Booking Engines, Website Development and Gift Voucher Engine

STAAH’S Head Of Sales Edwin Saldanha said the company was very pleased to have Bella Vista on board.

“Bella Vista are a strong brand in the market and share a similar vision to us about growth and expansion for their company,” Mr Saldanha said.

“They are a welcome addition to STAAH’s international portfolio of clients and we look forward to working with Bella Vista for many years to come,” he said.

