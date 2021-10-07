Boxfish Luna Enables Underwater Cinematographers to Capture RAW Video

Today, Boxfish Research announces that their next-generation cinematography drone, the Boxfish Luna, now allows professional underwater videographers to capture full-frame 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 frames per second. This new product feature boosts the capacity of filmmakers to capture stunning underwater imagery with ease.

The Boxfish Luna utilises the advanced imaging capabilities of an integrated Sony A7SIII or Sony ⍺1* camera recording in 10-bit or ProRes RAW, capturing underwater environments with brilliant colour and clarity. Recording is done at the surface, allowing for SSDs to be swapped for unlimited recording capacity. The remotely operated vehicle’s control console enables real-time surface monitoring on its built-in 17” 4K display and the ability to precisely manage shutter speed, aperture, zoom, focus, white balance, ISO and exposure. The new capacity to record in ProRes RAW provides the maximum dynamic range and gives Boxfish Luna users further creative control and flexibility in post-production.

The Boxfish Luna opens up new underwater depths to professional videographers enabling them to record an exceptional quality image at 1000 metres. Users are not restricted by the depth ratings of camera housings or hampered by a heavy, cumbersome system with limited mobility and short battery life. The Boxfish Luna weighs only 27kg, is easy to set up, deploy and manoeuvre, offers active stabilisation, a full six-degrees-of-freedom and can hover up to 15 hours per charge.

This advanced cinematography drone allows underwater filmmakers to shoot in unique locations inaccessible to scuba divers because of issues with depth or tight spaces. Boxfish Luna’s superior manoeuvrability and compact profile facilitate image capture of decisive moments without disturbing marine species.

Highlighted Features

• Boxfish Luna can now record full-frame 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 frames per second, giving filmmakers maximum flexibility in post-production to complement console control.

• A lightweight fiber-optic tether allows data transfer speeds of 10 gigabytes per second, enabling users to monitor 4K footage with near-zero latency on the surface console.

• Patented active stabilisation and eight 3D-vectored thrusters allow movement in full six-degrees-of-freedom, enabling the capture of underwater footage similar to aerial drones.

Media Release 7 October 2021.