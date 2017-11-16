Capricho open new store in Takapuna Beach

(PR.co.nz) Capricho, an Auckland based importer and retailer of luxury European linens have opened their first permanent store in the seaside suburb of Takapuna.

The store, located at 106 Hurstmere Road features blonde wood, a cool grey/white colour scheme and plenty of natural light.

“We wanted to keep the aesthetic of the store simple and clean to really allow the brands within to shine”, comments Capricho co-founder, Fiona Black.

As they did at their Pop-Up store in Silverdale Village, Capricho have all of their linens open and on display for customers to see and touch.

“The feeling of bed and bath linen against the skin is such a personal thing. It’s very important to our customers that they are able to feel the quality of our products before they buy”.

With the opening of the new store, Capricho have significantly expanded their product range and in addition to their luxury Linens, now offer a complementary edit of high-quality homewares, furniture, lighting and lifestyle products from around the world.

“We believe that good design should be beautiful, functional and have longevity. And so, as we have done with our linens, for our new ranges we are working with brands who also take this approach.”

Fiona and her partner Javier have sourced a number of brands that are unique to Capricho, as well as brands that previously have not been available on the North Shore.

These brands include; Home Concept and Bovi who specialise in high-comfort luxury linens and home textiles. Both international brands based in Capricho’s favoured textile producing region of Northern Portugal.

WOUD a Danish design studio who collaborate with designers from around the world to produce unique furniture and homeware designs.

Gidon Bing Ceramics, an Auckland based artist who creates deceptively simple handmade ceramics in subtle hues for everyday use.

Laing Home classically finished Sleepwear designed in New Zealand and made in fine cotton, cashmere and silk.

Fiona and Javier are excited about this next phase for Capricho and look forward to bringing fine goods and exceptional customer service to the denizens of Takapuna and beyond.

Media Release on 16 November 2017 by Capricho

