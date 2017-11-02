CMD Print Solutions change location to keep up with latest printing trends

(PR.co.nz) Albany based, CMD Print Solutions have moved to a new premises to cater to a growing client base and house larger, new equipment which utilises the latest in printing technology.

Moving to another Albany location as to not disrupt clients, employees and suppliers, CMD Print Solutions believes their new location will allow them to offer better printing solutions to their clients.

“We had outgrown our previous location in Paul Mathew Road so it was time to move to a larger space”, comments CMD Print Solutions Director, Danny van der Velde.

“We feel it is important to keep up to date with the latest printing practices and technologies which look to minimise environmental impact and produce a high quality product”.

“Also, as our business has grown, our long-term clients indicated that they wished to simplify their print marketing campaigns. Taking on such feedback, we moved into additional areas of service such as distribution and finishing”.

“Our previous location simply could not cater to our growth, so it was an easy choice to move”.

“CMD Print Solutions has always been located in the Albany area and serviced clients nationwide. Our employees also live in the area so it was important for us to remain in the area.”

“We’ve worked alongside businesses in the Albany area for over 20 years, so we wanted to retain this locational convenience for our local customers. We also knew that a move like this has the potential to be quite disruptive to our workflow – the fact that we are not moving far will minimise any disruptions”.

The new location will not only allow CMD Print Solutions to house their equipment but the space will also allow for future growth as new technology and services become available. The expansion will allow them to become one of the largest North Shore printing companies.

“Since our formation in 1998, we have always strived to be at the forefront of printing technology in New Zealand and to offer our clients a wide range of services, our new location will allow us to continue to do this”.

Media Release on 2 November 2017 by CMD Print Solution

Media Contact

Danny van der Velde, CMD Print Solution

Email: sales@cmdprint.co.nz

Phone: (09) 415 6991

Website: http://www.cmdprint.co.nz/