Common People Opens in Wanaka

(PR.co.nz)

The store will stock their latest bag and accessory collections, as well as exclusive clothing brands not stocked anywhere else in New Zealand. The company introduced its products to the local and international market via a successful six month pop-up store at Queenstown Airport.

Jodie Calder, Director of Common People commented “We’ve been scouting for the perfect spot in Wanaka for a while now so it’s exciting that it’s now come to fruition and we have a solid base to grow the brand. ”

The 81 square-metre newly renovated store is fronted by two large street facing windows, bringing a significant amount of natural light into the raw, yet polished space. The new store, designed by Common People themselves, draws inspiration from sustainable materials and minimalist architecture with the muted backdrops becoming a canvas to showcase their modern and sophisticated collections. The space also allows for a sizeable back studio where all their creativity and designing takes place.

In addition to it’s outdoors appeal, Wanaka is a popular boutique shopping destination, with multiple stores opening within weeks of each other and major new retail and luxury hotel developments currently underway.

The store is located at 18 Dunmore Street, Wanaka and is open 7 days.

Media Release 9 July 2019.