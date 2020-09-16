(PR.co.nz)

Complete Engineering & Hydraulics unveils new website that showcases the full range of their hydraulic manufacturing and repairs service

Are you looking for an engineering or hydraulic workshop that offers design, repair and service for hydraulic systems and components? Go to a trusted hydraulic specialist and take a look at Complete Engineering & Hydraulics’ new website www.completehydraulics.co.nz.

With over 20 years of experience in hydraulic ram and cylinder manufacture and repairs, Complete Engineering & Hydraulics guarantees to get the job done right the first time. As owner Craig Garmonsway says “There’s nothing we can’t do with a hydraulic ram!”

“Our workshop is fully equipped to cater for a wide range of services from a full design and manufacturing service, to hydraulic ram repairs and replicating parts of hydraulic systems and components for every kind of engineering or hydraulic need on the farm, in the factory or on the boat.”

The website focuses on three main areas: manufacturing & design; repairs & enhancement; and general engineering.

Manufacturing & Design

Hydraulic rams and cylinders from Complete Engineering & Hydraulics are 100% NZ made. From a particular component to a full hydraulic system design, each project is built from scratch and comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty. Trusted by America’s Cup teams, Complete Engineering & Hydraulics can manufacture marine cylinders that stand up to the ocean’s corrosive and hydraulic-unfriendly environment.

Repairs & Enhancement

If your machinery has a ram on it, Complete Engineering and Hydraulics can fix it! Specialists in agricultural, forestry and waste management machinery, the workshop has a wide range of hard chrome bar and hydraulic tube in stock, so the team can often provide the material for your job without having to wait for external parts to be shipped in.

General Engineering

If it’s fabrication you need, Complete Engineering & Hydraulics can make it for you! Experts in machining special parts, their general engineers can fabricate a copy of an existing part, a redesign or a complete custom part to fit your specific requirements. They can also carry out wheel machining and mag wheel repairs.

Complete Engineering & Hydraulics services the Greater Waikato, King Country and Bay of Plenty

For more information on the repairs and manufacturing services provided by Complete Engineering & Hydraulics, go to: www.completehydraulics.co.nz.

Media Release 16 September 2020.