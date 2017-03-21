Dunedin City Library Book Sale

(PR.co.nz) Three days of bargains await book lovers in the Dunedin City Library car park at the end of this month.

After a two year break, the Library is moving its big annual book sale back to the basement. This means there’ll be plenty of room for fossicking among the wide range of adult and children’s fiction, non-fiction, magazines, DVDs, posters and miscellaneous items no longer needed for the lending collections.

The book sale is a chance to prepare for winter’s shorter days by stocking up on reading material.

Dunedin Public Libraries staff are asking people to bring bags so they can easily take their bargains home.

Collections Services Assistant Jill Bowie says, “With people being so good and not using plastic bags for their grocery shopping nowadays, it’s much harder for us to get hold of old carrier bags. We recommend people bring bags with them to make sure they have plenty to carry their books home in.”

The sale runs from Friday, 31 March for three days during library opening hours. EFTPOS and cash facilities are available. The Library is expecting queues around the block on opening day so staff advise getting in early.

Book sale hours

Friday, 31 March, 9.30am – 8pm

Saturday, 1 April 11am – 4pm

Sunday, 2April 11am – 4pm

Upper basement car park

Dunedin City Library

Media Release 21 March 2017.