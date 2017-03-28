E-Commerce arrangement with China to boost Digital Exports

(PR.co.nz) Trade Minister Todd McClay says the electronic-commerce arrangement signed with China today will help New Zealand’s digital exports rise up the value chain and has the potential to be a big win for the wider digital economy.

“E-commerce provides enormous potential for businesses to sell high-quality goods and services direct to consumers. This arrangement with China will help New Zealand shape rules that promote business-friendly, secure e-commerce practices,” Mr McClay says.

“Agenda 2030 recognises that e-commerce and digital services exports are a vital and growing area of our diversifying trade. This agreement is an important step as we secure reliable trading conditions for our industry.”

Mr McClay also welcomed the Prime Minister’s announcement of a date for the first round of negotiations on the NZ-China FTA upgrade.

“This is an important milestone as China and New Zealand make progress towards our joint target of $30 billion two-way trade by 2020,” Mr McClay says.

“In the recently announcement Trade Agenda 2030 we set ambitious targets to maximise the benefit of our existing FTAs and these agreements including the chilled meats memorandum, will help grow trade with this important market.

“Since the NZ-China FTA came into force in 2008 two-way goods and services trade between New Zealand and China has nearly tripled to $23 billion, creating jobs and opportunities for people in both countries.”

Media Release 28 March 2017.