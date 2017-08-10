Eating Gluten Free in NZ

(PR.co.nz) Whether it’s by doctor recommendation, for an overall healthier lifestyle, or just to see what all the fuss is about – if you are thinking about eating Gluten Free, do your research and go fresh! For many people, switching to a Gluten Free diet can be a relatively large step and it definitely takes some getting used to. While the change may seem daunting, you may be surprised by the amount of alternative options out there for you.

We are lucky in New Zealand that there is a good range of allergy friendly food (including Gluten Free). Gluten free bakers have continued to learn and develop their recipes, offering customers an extensive number of handcrafted products. Many Gluten free bakers are busting the myth that gluten-free food cannot also be delicious.

There is a wide variety of gluten-free options that you will love. Cookies, bread crumbs, pizza bases and bread.

One great New Zealand Gluten Free manufacturer is Bakeworks. They work hard at making Gluten Free taste brilliant, but it is easy and accessible too! Bakeworks, do their best to bring quality Gluten Free foods to all New Zealanders. Eating gluten free shouldn’t mean you have to miss out on all the fun.

Meddia Release 10 August 2017.