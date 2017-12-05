Gough Cat’s New Rotorua Hydraulic Hose Centre

(PR.co.nz) “We have been looking at expanding our in-house hydraulic hose building capability into Rotorua for quite some time, and with the massive growth of the forestry industry we decided the timing was right. We’ve fitted out the Rotorua branch shopfront with state-of-the art Cat hydraulic hose manufacturing machines to facilitate hose manufacturing to a stringent build quality and cleanliness goals for our customers. We are focused on delivering a high-quality end product, designed for the modern hydraulic systems employed by our customers, and the industries they serve today” said Richard Skiffington, Branch Manager of Gough Cat Rotorua

Gough’s new Rotorua Hydraulic Hose Centre offers customers a wide selection of hydraulic hose products with an impressive array of in-store services including hydraulic and industrial hose assembly, servicing both Cat Re-Usable and Permanent Press coupling ranges, tube bending, flaring and custom built hose kits. Hoses can be made by a sample provided, or made by using traditional Cat part numbers, via phone or email. These are easily identified by Cat part number tagging on the hose assembly. All Cat machine hose build specifications are hosted on a Caterpillar database. This allows for quick identification on all parts required to assemble the hose, and contains additional information such as orientation and O-ring seal requirements, to ensure the hose is made right first time.

Skiffington notes, “We are focused on hose build cleanliness and safety. For contamination control, each hose assembly is projectile cleaned to remove contaminants from the hose fabrication process, to ensure customers get a contaminant free hose assembly. We then cap the hose ends appropriately, to ensure the hoses cleanliness is maintained for delivery to the customer. For safety, the presses we employ have a check process that ensures coupling and hoses are matched, and a verification process on crimp diameters is also employed.”

Cat Hose Product coverage provides support for all non-cat manufacturers and industrial fitting types. The Hydraulic Hose business is also complimented by a full range of Cat Oils, to get customers back up and running quickly. These products and services are delivered with the support of an experienced team of certified technicians and parts interpreters.

“We can offer a Hydraulic Hose Build service from 0 – 4 inch low/medium pressure to 0 – 2.5 inch high pressure, in the globally proven Cat XT3, XT5 and XT6 ranges, to working pressures of 6000 psi. The range also includes Cat Tough Guard Hose, with an abrasive resistant outer cover that is perfect for the harshest environments encountered in forestry, that extends hose life for the customer where hydraulic hosing is exposed to the elements” said Skiffington.

Gough National Parts Manager, John Gillman says, “Its exciting times expanding our Cat Hose Build offer into Rotorua to support our customers. We’re also complimenting the industries we serve with Hose Build Shops in Auckland, Christchurch and Palmerston North, which are currently seeing rapid growth. We are also looking at further expansion into our regional branches.”

Caterpillar Hose Facts –

50 Years of Hydraulic Hose Leadership – Did you know that Caterpillar invented the high pressure spiral wire hose and patented it under US patent US3357456A in Dec 1967 and Patented the XT Re-Usable couplings in June 1967 under US patent US3325194A.

All Cat machines since are factory built with Cat hose products. Caterpillar has produced over one billion feet of hydraulic hose product!

All Cat hose products are tested to 1 billion cycles in a laboratory in Mossville Illinois along with abrasion and burst testing.

Gough Cat’s new Rotorua Hydraulic Hose Centre is supported by the company´s distribution network which provides customers’ access to more than 26,000+ unique line items for quick delivery to any location for pickup or for shipments direct to its customers’ locations.

Media Release 5 December 2017.