GPP Markets Limited receives Derivative Issuer License in New Zealand

(PR.co.nz) GPP Markets Limited (GPP Markets or the “the company” is pleased to announce that the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand, the New Zealand governments’ financial regulatory authority, has granted a Derivative Issuer License under the Financial Markets Conduct Act to the company. The license permits the company to offer derivatives in the form of margin forex and CFDs to the general public. GPP Markets is one of only a small number of fully licensed providers in New Zealand. This means that it meets a number of obligations including keeping client money segregated and meeting the capital requirements under the license.

The Financial Markets Conduct Act and the related regulations provide for a very strict compliance regime for license holders that makes sure that licenses companies meet a large number of conditions. New Zealand is considered one of the least corrupt countries and has a reputation for strong legal and ethical standards. It is often ranked in the top 5 least corrupt countries and in 2018 took out the top spot out of 179 countries in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index.

The company is pleased to have been granted the license which is a reflection of the high compliance standards held by the company. The company will now start the process of setting up the trading service in Auckland. It has substantial expertise in providing margin trading through its management team and is confident it will be able to setup one of the best trading services for traders in the near future. Managing director, Sargon Elias said “… this is an important achievement for the company and gives clients the assurance they are dealing with a company with high standards. Dealing with a regulated company is critical for traders, it makes sure their money is secure and that they get fair dealing at all times …”

About GPP Markets

The company is a New Zealand registered company that owned by an overseas investor that has interests in a number of financial and technology companies. The investor, using his fintech credentials and his own trading background and put together a team of experienced financial experts to establish a forex/CFD broker aimed at experienced traders. For more information see the company web site at www.gppmarkets.com.

