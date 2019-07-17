Herstory Inaugural Conference Launching in Las Vegas, USA

(PR.co.nz) Herstory Women’s Global Empowerment Inaugural Conference is Launching in Las Vegas, USA



The HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Conferences elevates, educates and empowers women to grow their businesses and themselves to their fullest potential.

Wellington, North Island, July 12, 2019 – Global Curator/founder based in Wellington, New Zealand, Getrude Matshe-Kanicki has started a social revolution for female speakers. She is set to host Herstory Women’s Global Empowerment Conference in Las Vegas, USA. The USA maiden Herstory Women’s Global Empowerment Conference will take place on July 23 and 24 2019 at the Golden Nugget Hotel, Las Vegas. Goodwill Ambassador, Baroness Kimberly Moore will be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony. Kimberly has adopted the wishes of over 50,000 children and families in need around the world through her efforts at the Kimberly Moore Foundation. She is also the founder of the “Girl Friendly Global Initiative” for education, a movement which aims to protect and provide a nondiscriminatory and educationally safe environment for girls in developing countries around the world.



Commenting on the conference, the founder of Herstory Women’s Global Empowerment Conference, Getrude said, “My vision is to bring together one million women in one year featuring 100 inspirational and motivational speakers at each event who invite 10 of their friends to have 1000 women at each event in locations around the world.”



The Conferences will provide a platform for sharing and celebrating ideas, techniques, and strategies that can make a real difference to women’s lives. It will address topics on family and relationships, health and wellness, entrepreneurship and economic empowerment, violence against women and children to interactive and educational workshops.



The two-day conference will bring together successful and inspirational women speakers and leaders from across the world to share their powerful stories, insights, and recommendations for greater business, financial, career, community and life success. The meeting also provides the perfect forum for women from a variety of cultures and backgrounds to meet and share their experiences about how to succeed in competitive and challenging business environments.

“HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Network’s mission has been to elevate women’s voices and create opportunity, including economic opportunity. The Global Empowerment Conferences is designed for women from all over the world to learn, connect and advance,” said Getrude Matshe-Kanicki.



HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Conference is a child-friendly conference with daycare for infants and children available at each conference. Whether you are a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt or niece, a social leader, a social entrepreneur, a teacher, or an activist with a passion to create a positive impact, this unique conference is for you. The conference will feature lunches and dinners, teas, coffees and waters for participants.



For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to register for the event, please visit The HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Network website on www.herstorycircle.com.



About HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Network

The HerStory Women’s Global Empowerment Network is an organization founded in New Zealand as a grassroots program facilitating and bringing women together to share not only their personal experiences but innovative, creative, business and philanthropic sustainable solutions to the social, economic, environmental and personal issues affecting women internationally.

