Auckland HVAC&R Trade Exhibition 2017



(PR.co.nz) The Institute of Refrigeration, Heating and Air Conditioning Engineers Inc. (IRHACE), Climate Control Companies Association New Zealand (CCCANZ) and Refrigerant License New Zealand (RLNZ) announce details of their annual HVAC&R Trade Exhibition in conjunction with the Industry Conference.

The ASB Showgrounds, Epsom, Auckland will host the event from Thursday 11 May until its completion Friday 12 May 2017.

The Trade Exhibition is FREE to attend (pre-registration is recommended which includes going into a prize draw!).

Please visit: http://www.irhace.org.nz/events-sponsors/Conference-event-2/Visitor- PreRegistration/ to register now!

Who should attend?

 Architects, agents, builders, consultants, contractors / Designers, developers, distributors, educators
 Engineers (consulting, design, hospital, hotel and plant) / Engineering companies
 Facility managers, government departments and agencies
 Principal purchasers, business operators, decision makers and commercial/industrial product end users
 Self-employed operators / Property managers, plumbers, project managers, processors

Industry professionals are invited and encouraged to view the latest technologies, products and services. Suppliers will be on site to discuss the choices available to solve your purchase decisions.

Thursday 11 May 1:00pm -5:00pm Friday 12 May 09:00am-5:00pm

To register for the industry conference please visit: http://www.irhace.org.nz/events- sponsors/Conference-event-2/Delegate-Registration/

Media Release 12 April 2017.

 



