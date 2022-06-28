Kea Aerospace Joins The HAPS Alliance

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – June 28th, 2022 – Kea Aerospace, a New Zealand-based solar-powered stratospheric aircraft developer, today announced that it has joined the HAPS Alliance, a non-profit association dedicated to building a high altitude platform stations (HAPS) ecosystem that brings digital connectivity to everyone, everywhere.

As the first New Zealand member of the HAPS Alliance, Kea Aerospace will collaborate with world-leading telecommunications, technology, aviation, and aerospace companies to accelerate commercial adoption, safety and

regulatory standards, and a cooperative HAPS ecosystem.

Kea Aerospace is developing solar-powered, remotely piloted stratospheric aircraft able to fly continuously for months, collecting aerial imagery for uses including environmental monitoring, maritime domain awareness and

disaster management.

“We see the development of stratospheric aircraft platforms as one of the most compelling and exciting aerospace opportunities this decade,” said Mark Rocket, Chief Executive Officer of Kea Aerospace. “Being a member of the HAPS Alliance enables us to support and collaborate with other members, and to play a role in the global effort to develop HAPS technology.”

The HAPS Alliance members collaborate with other organisations to influence regulatory direction while promoting the benefits of HAPS in the stratosphere. The HAPS Alliance working groups bring together industry leaders to develop product specifications and promote standardisation in the following ways:

ecosystem. Interoperability: Develop product specifications and promote the standardisation of interoperable haps

network elements.

About the HAPS Alliance

A member-driven organisation, the HAPS Alliance’s vision is to eliminate the digital divide and bring connectivity to more people, places, and things worldwide. Companies from across the globe in telecommunications, technology, aviation and aerospace industries unite in the education, regulation and promotion of high-altitude platform stations (HAPS) in the stratosphere. For additional information about joining the HAPS Alliance, please visit their website.

About Kea Aerospace

Kea Aerospace is New Zealand-based global high-altitude aircraft development company. We’re on a mission to create insights from the stratosphere that will improve life on our planet. The “Kea Atmos” aircraft will be a gamechanger for the aerial imaging industry, providing the full data picture needed to monitor land, waterways and coastlines. A solar-powered aircraft with zero emissions, it’s also the ideal option for climate change research.

Press Contact

Mark Rocket, CEO of Kea Aerospace

Phone: +64 21 675050

Email: mark@keaaerospace.com

Web: www.keaaerospace.com