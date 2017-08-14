Introducing Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation

(PR.co.nz) Since their inception way back in 1950s, the typical New Zealand holiday park has gone through a number of changes. Sadly, lots of people who visited one back in the day tend to think they’re still the same – a flat spot to a pitch a tent or park a caravan in a great location come summer, and not a lot more. That seemed to be all that was needed back then, but here in the 21st century we have a whole new host of prerequisites.

As these demands have changed, so too have Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation. They’re proud to still embody the relaxed, community spirit of the early camping grounds, but have adapted their portfolio to feature roofed accommodation options including Motels, Cabins, Self-Contained Units, Bathroom Cabins, Kitchen Cabins, Standard Cabins, Hostels and Lodges. This has transformed the concept of a holiday park into a year-round option suitable for travellers of all descriptions; from families and international tourists to business people and those in town for special events.

Roofed Accommodation With a Holiday Feel

These roofed options at Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation sites around the country are a welcome alternative to traditional motels for jaded business men and women. Traditional motels are normally set beside busy roads which can make for restless sleep and they don’t offer much respite at the end of a long journey, meeting or conference. In stark contrast, the options found at our urban parks can help revitalise tired travellers with what is altogether a more picturesque and relaxing setting away from the bright lights and traffic noise. Many units also include cooking facilities for those who can’t face another night of takeaways or a restaurant table for one.

Families also stand to benefit from roofed accommodation at a nice, quiet Kiwi Holiday Park. Parents can take it easy while the kids explore the site and make the most of the playgrounds, swimming pools, hot tubs and hot pools, animal feeding, TV and game rooms, and complimentary bikes found at many of the 49 quality parks scattered throughout New Zealand. Their feet will most likely touch real grass and best of all, parents don’t have to worry about them wandering onto the adjacent main road.

The name change isn’t the only fresh and fancy new thing going on with Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation. You may have noticed we’ve also rolled out some updates to our website layout to help showcase our wider accommodation offering. The new layout offers easier navigation and more information about the excellent accommodation and activity discounts up for grabs with our Kiwi Card.

We are excited about our new Kiwi Holiday Parks and Accommodation brand, our updated website and additional changes we have in the pipeline (think easier booking). Stay tuned to hear more about these, and in the meantime, check out our different types of accommodation and what you can expect from each.

Media Release 14 August 2017.