KLEVER Carpet Cleaning Launches In Auckland New Zealand

(PR.co.nz) KLEVER.co.nz is Cleaning company based in the Eastern Suburbs of Auckland New Zealand. KLEVER is revolutionizing the way customers hire technicians to clean their carpets and what it means to be a cleaning company.

The brainchild of internet marketing veteran Che Boielle. Che was a carpet cleaner in his younger days and later became an online marketing consultant working with companies all over the world to improve the way they find customers online.

After working with so many home services companies, Che decided to finally start his own business so he could do marketing for himself instead of for customers.

KLEVER Carpet Cleaning is different than it’s competitors, in that it’s a premium service with strong brand and extreme focus on customer experience.

“My research showed that the Auckland carpet cleaning industry is littered with Cowboys charging a third of the normal rate. These cheap carpet cleaners are ripping customers off by providing substandard service and substandard cleaning.” -Che Boielle

As a premium brand, KLEVER aims to rise above the commoditized carpet cleaning market. By delivering a superior service using better equipment and chemicals and developing long ongoing relationships through content marketing and customer lifecycle management.

Social media will also play a key role for the brand. Instagram celebrities, bloggers, and other online influencers can look forward to free and discount services from KLEVER as they reach out to the online community in Auckland and grow the business through word of mouth and cross promotion.

KLEVER is the new kid on the block, a disrupter of the status quo. Look out for their powerful marketing initiatives in the coming months and years as they expand across Auckland and then the rest of New Zealand.

What Customers Get With KLEVER Carpet Cleaning:

Their carpet will get a full steam clean & sanitizing from edge to edge. We will spot treat all small marks & stains as we work each room. Our professional technicians are always friendly and service minded wearing neat and clean uniforms.

Their carpet clean includes…

1. A specialised dirt-encapsulating pre-wash spray of all carpet based on it’s type

2. Separate treatment & scrubbing or high traffic and dirty areas

3. Wall to wall cleaning with a truck mounted, 1,000 PSI steam injection & extraction carpet cleaning machine.

Media Contact

Che Boielle

Email: info@klever.co.nz

Phone: 0210 638 772

Website: https://klever.co.nz