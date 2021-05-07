Landmark Homes opens its stunning new Showhome at The Heights Wãnaka
Well-appointed and beautifully designed, this Glendhu Ready to Build plan is built for first and foremost family living, featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a separate laundry, office, and generous open-plan kitchen/living/dining area.
Like all Landmark homes, the Showhome is designed to the environment it’s built in, with a weatherboard exterior in dark muted colours, perfectly in keeping with its rugged mountain vista. The home’s interior design is heavily influenced by nature too – with timber flooring, timber feature walls and cabinetry, concrete benchtops, and stone vanities in the bathroom.
This is a clever Showhome that packs a big punch for its 166m² footprint!
Special Features:
• Four bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate office, and laundry
• Master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, and shower ensuite
• Open-plan central/dining/living area opening onto a sheltered patio
• Family bathroom with shower and freestanding bath
• Can be turned into a dual-living home
About Landmark Homes Wãnaka
Premium new home builder Landmark Homes Wãnaka is an award-winning Registered Master Builder serving the wider Central Otago region. The team are experts at creating bespoke homes that fit perfectly amongst the lakes and mountains.
