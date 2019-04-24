Lone Kauri Announces Partnership With Vilo

(PR.co.nz) Ecommerce company Lone Kauri Road Ltd has entered into a partnership with wooden sunglasses NZ based company Vilo to supply premium mens and womens sunglasses. Vilo is an environmentally conscious company that manufacturers wooden sunglasses and watches from ecologically conscious bamboo and other sustainably sourced woods. The partnership makes eco-friendly men’s and women’s sunglasses available to the growing customer base of LoneKauri.com throughout New Zealand and Australia.

The Vilo partnership is a perfect fit for the Lone Kauri ethos of supplying outdoor enthusiasts with quality products that minimise environmental impact by using brilliant natural, biodegradable or recycled materials, and by reducing product and packaging waste.

Lone Kauri will stock a wide range of Vilo sunnies including their popular Indiana, Canyon, Molasses, and Wimbledon styles, alongside the lower cost Welkin Grey and Blue options. All sunglasses are polarized, and always UV400 for optimal eye protection. Also, never lose track of time again with a range of Vilo’s stylish handcrafted wooden watches also available at LoneKauri.com. “We are excited to have Vilos sunglasses and watches on our platform, and look forward to bringing their impressive products to our eco-conscious customers” says Aaron Stone, Lone Kauri spokesman.

Lonekauri.com is proud to partner with innovative brands that work hard to protect our planet and directly contribute funds to charities. Vilo supports Mercy Ship NZ with 10% of profits going to help provide essential surgery for people living in poverty.