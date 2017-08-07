Made4Baby Turns 10

(PR.co.nz) Made4Baby Natural Skincare is excited to be at the 2017 Baby Show- it means that it is 10 years since Made4Baby launched at the Baby Show in 2007 – and they are still growing strong!

The 2007 show was a very different version to what we have today, back then it was the Parent and Child Show in October…which meant we spent the whole of Labour Weekend labelling our bottles in preparation for the Show.

Fast forward to 2017, and a lot has changed! We now have the new improved Baby Show and our Made4Baby range has now expanded into Made4Kids and we are stocked in retailers throughout NZ like BabyCity, Farmers, Health 2000 and the Sleep Store.

What hasn’t changed is the belief the Rebecca and James, the founders of the business had in 2007, that parents needed a natural, gentle and sensitive skincare range that was all made in NZ but also required it to be user friendly and in bright packaging to bring some natural fun to bathtime and skincare. This has been reinforced by our partnership with the Sensitive Choice Program, which approves our products to be used on sensitive skins, like eczema and allergies.

But the most exciting development for 2017 is that Made4Baby is launching at The Baby Show our brand new sunscreen “Natural50” an SPF50 sunscreen, UVA and UVB, 2 Hours water resistant and we have had it all tested to the Australian and NZ regulations!

We look forward to seeing you at our 10th Birthday party! Auckland Baby Show, ASB Showgrounds 18-20 August.

Media Release 7 August 2017.