Metro NZ Shortlisted for an Award

(PR.co.nz) An Auckland-based property management company with operations in New Zealand, Europe, ‎and the Middle East has been announced as a finalist for one of Auckland’s most prestigious ‎business awards.‎

Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is up for the Excellence in Strategy and Planning award ‎at the 2018 Westpac Auckland Business Awards. ‎

Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is a residential property management company.‎

The annual Westpac Auckland Business Awards are organised by Auckland Chamber of ‎Commerce in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development. The ‎Awards have taken place for 10 years and are a highlight of the region’s business calendar.‎

One of the most hotly contested awards each year is the award for Excellence in Strategy and ‎Planning.‎

Frank Rangi, founder and Director of Metro NZ Property Management Ltd, said: “We know ‎there is always a lot of competition for the strategy and planning award, and this year is no ‎different.‎

‎”It was an award we had to go for, however, and we are delighted to be named as one of the ‎finalists.”‎

Strategic Expansion

Metro NZ Property Management Ltd sets itself apart from the competition in a number of ‎areas. These points of difference are critical to its success in winning clients and expanding ‎into new markets. It now has offices in Hungary, France, and Dubai in addition to its ‎Auckland headquarters.‎

The things that make Metro NZ Property Management Ltd different include the fact that all ‎employees of the company own investment properties, plus they all have a degree in a ‎property-related subject. This ensures they can fully relate to the needs of clients as they face ‎the same challenges and opportunities with their own investments.‎

Frank Rangi said: “We are not property administrators. Instead, we partner with our clients to ‎help them grow their portfolio and properly manage their assets.‎

‎”We have worked hard to establish the business here in New Zealand while also taking our ‎vision and unique approach to residential property management to strategic locations around ‎the world. We have also targeted investors and property owners in strategic locations, helping ‎them to maximise their rental returns, manage their properties, look after their tenants, and ‎grow their portfolio.‎

‎”This expansion of our business was carefully planned by our leadership team with assistance ‎from KPMG. ‎

‎”Becoming a finalist in the Strategy and Planning category of the 2018 Westpac Auckland ‎Business Awards is recognition of that hard work, unique approach, and innovative thinking.”‎

Gala Awards Dinner

Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is a finalist in the Central region of the Westpac ‎Auckland Business Awards. The winners of the awards in the Central region will be ‎announced at a gala black-tie dinner at Cordis in Auckland on 14 November.‎

The other finalists competing with Metro NZ Property Management Ltd in the Excellence in ‎Strategy and Planning category are Liberty Financial Ltd, NZ Compare, Optimal Clinical ‎Trials Ltd, and Quanton.‎

Frank Rangi said: “We are looking forward to the awards ceremony – it’s like the Oscars for ‎the business community in Auckland! We hope we win too, but our central focus remains on ‎serving our customers and continuing to implement our business expansion plans.”‎

Media Release 12 October 2019.