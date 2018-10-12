Metro NZ Shortlisted for an Award
(PR.co.nz) An Auckland-based property management company with operations in New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East has been announced as a finalist for one of Auckland’s most prestigious business awards.
Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is up for the Excellence in Strategy and Planning award at the 2018 Westpac Auckland Business Awards.
Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is a residential property management company.
The annual Westpac Auckland Business Awards are organised by Auckland Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development. The Awards have taken place for 10 years and are a highlight of the region’s business calendar.
One of the most hotly contested awards each year is the award for Excellence in Strategy and Planning.
Frank Rangi, founder and Director of Metro NZ Property Management Ltd, said: “We know there is always a lot of competition for the strategy and planning award, and this year is no different.
”It was an award we had to go for, however, and we are delighted to be named as one of the finalists.”
Strategic Expansion
Metro NZ Property Management Ltd sets itself apart from the competition in a number of areas. These points of difference are critical to its success in winning clients and expanding into new markets. It now has offices in Hungary, France, and Dubai in addition to its Auckland headquarters.
The things that make Metro NZ Property Management Ltd different include the fact that all employees of the company own investment properties, plus they all have a degree in a property-related subject. This ensures they can fully relate to the needs of clients as they face the same challenges and opportunities with their own investments.
Frank Rangi said: “We are not property administrators. Instead, we partner with our clients to help them grow their portfolio and properly manage their assets.
”We have worked hard to establish the business here in New Zealand while also taking our vision and unique approach to residential property management to strategic locations around the world. We have also targeted investors and property owners in strategic locations, helping them to maximise their rental returns, manage their properties, look after their tenants, and grow their portfolio.
”This expansion of our business was carefully planned by our leadership team with assistance from KPMG.
”Becoming a finalist in the Strategy and Planning category of the 2018 Westpac Auckland Business Awards is recognition of that hard work, unique approach, and innovative thinking.”
Gala Awards Dinner
Metro NZ Property Management Ltd is a finalist in the Central region of the Westpac Auckland Business Awards. The winners of the awards in the Central region will be announced at a gala black-tie dinner at Cordis in Auckland on 14 November.
The other finalists competing with Metro NZ Property Management Ltd in the Excellence in Strategy and Planning category are Liberty Financial Ltd, NZ Compare, Optimal Clinical Trials Ltd, and Quanton.
Frank Rangi said: “We are looking forward to the awards ceremony – it’s like the Oscars for the business community in Auckland! We hope we win too, but our central focus remains on serving our customers and continuing to implement our business expansion plans.”
Media Release 12 October 2019.