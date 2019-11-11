Mortgage & Insurance Brokers Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

Kapiti Coast locals in need of personalised mortgage advice and insurance services, have a new place to go, after local company Mortgage & Insurance Brokers has launched their new website: www.mib.kiwi.nz

Mortgage & Insurance Brokers owner Simran Singh says he wanted to make the locals aware of what his company offers. “Sometimes we find that potential customers are confused of what are the services we can offer to them and how we can help them, so the website is designed to give them clear information,” says Simran.

Customers can learn about the different aspects of the company’s business on the website, including: personalised mortgage advice, insurance advice, and debt consolidation.

Mortgages and Lending

Mortgage & Insurance Brokers provides personalised mortgage advice if you are buying a property for the first time, moving house, or looking to invest in a property. Simran offers clear and impartial advice to first time buyers, investors and those who want the best loan deal.

Insurance Advice

As far as insurance is concerned, Mortgage & Insurance Brokers offers advice on various insurance solutions. This includes life insurance, income protection, health insurance, trauma cover, business risk insurance, and mortgage protection. Through a personalised consultation, an affordable and comprehensive policy will be provided, to protect what the family, investment, or business needs.

Debt Consolidation

Take back control of your finances by consolidating loans with the help of an experienced debt advisor. Find an easier way to manage payments with a lower interest rate and pay debts faster.

Simran is happy to work with anyone who wants to secure their financial future through simple management solutions.



As Simran Singh says, “As a mortgage and Insurance adviser, I take careful consideration to make sure that none of my clients are overstretched or over-committed,” says Simran Singh. “My aim is to give my client’s good, long-term advice and to help them see the bigger picture.”

Media Release 11 November 2019.