Murray Downs Farm Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

A new website has been launched by Murray Downs Farm to provide information on the country farmstay accommodation and livestock for sale. The website is online at www.murraydowns.co.nz.

Murray Downs Farm is run by Sarah Rodie, her daughter Elizabeth Thomson and partner Matt Munro. Living on their family farm, they decided to renovate one of the houses to create a quality farmstay experience for guests. Visitors can enjoy scenic farm views and cosy accommodation ideal for families and groups. Murray Downs Farm is a working farm, breeding Murray Grey Cattle and Texel Sheep for farmers throughout the country.

The website focuses on three main areas: farmstay; Texel sheep; and Murray Grey cattle

Farmstay

Murray Downs Farmstay has plenty of space for groups and families to enjoy. This countryside accommodation has modern and comfortable indoor and outdoor spaces, with scenic farm views. Stay for the weekend or extend for a longer farmstay experience.

Texel Sheep

Murray Downs Farm is home to high quality Texel sheep. Bred for their high yield and pleasant temperament, these sheep are ideal for the farming industry. Murray Downs Farm have purebred pedigree ewes and rams, and have raised them in a sustainable farming environment.



Murray Grey Cattle

Quality cattle is for sale at Murray Downs Farm. The Murray Grey cattle for sale are purebred and can be transported anywhere in New Zealand. The cattle breed is ideal for farming in NZ, due to their high yield and easy calving.

Murray Downs Farm is based near Christchurch, and can deliver all throughout New Zealand. For more information on the farmstay accommodations and livestock provided by Murray Downs Farm, go to: www.murraydowns.co.nz.

Media Release 24 January 2020