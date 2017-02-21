New Company Offers Easy Search for Promotional Products

(PR.co.nz) Owners, Andrew and Kathy Wilson, from Papamoa Beach, worked in the promotional products industry in America for over 20 years. Andrew, a Kiwi, felt the New Zealand industry was lacking the technology people wanted to be able to make easy decisions when searching and buying promotional products online. “You wouldn’t buy a pair of shoes online or even want to search for them without seeing colour options and different sizes,” says Wilson.

With thousands of products to choose from and a variety of different colour and imprint options, the website took over a year to develop properly. There is an easy search feature where you can select by product category, colour, imprint method and price.

“New Zealand has great promo manufacturers and products, now businesses can easily see these products, choose their printing options such as full colour or laser engraving, choose quantities and see pricing automatically. This process used to require quotes going back and forth which is very time consuming,” says Wilson.

Pipi Promotional Products offers a range of promotional giveaway items such as pens, magnets, keytags, tools and more, plus a variety of drinkware, bags and hats for events. Corporate gifts, health and safety programs and trade show giveaways are hot right now. High tech products such as branded phone cases, power banks, head phones and accessories are new to the industry and very popular.

80% of people keep a promotional product at least a year so they are great branding tools. Pipi Promotional Products hope to help educate the small business owner on how to capitalize on this affordable way to market their business through their blogs http://pipipromo.co.nz/blog.html

Media Release on 21 February 2017 by Pipi Promotional Products

Media Contact

Kathy Wilson, Pipi Promotional Products

Email: kathy.w@pipipromo.co.nz

Phone: 027 641 4390

Website: www.pipipromo.co.nz