New Faith Network launched in New Zealand

The Christian entertainment channel New Faith Network is launched in New Zealand. This Christian entertainment network’s mission is to inspire Christians globally by bringing faith and family-friendly entertainment in a new, modern way. New Faith Network offers a broad collection of films and series, all screened on Christian values and guaranteed free of swearing, nudity and excessive violence. Senior producer Els Griffioen: “We are happy to offer a safe viewing environment for the entire family, which places the story of Jesus at the centre.”



New Faith Network is a streaming service, like Netflix and Disney+ and with the same image and sound quality, offering Christian content. Ranging from children’s series and family films, to films and documentaries for adults. All content is screened and free from swearing, nudity and excessive violence.

The offer is tailored to the New Zealand market and is supplemented weekly. New Faith Network is streamed to mobile devices and on SmartTVs via the dedicated SmartTV App.



Christian movies & series

On New Faith Network, the viewer finds a wide range of films and series that match the Christian lifestyle. The offer includes well-known films such as From the Heart, God Bless the Broken Road and the successful series Vindication. In addition to the movie Christmas Oranges, there will be many more Christmas movies at this time of the year. There is also plenty to watch for children, such as the successful children’s series: Torchlighters, Jesus Wonder and Lukas Storyteller.



Els Griffioen: “We notice that many Christians are happy with a channel where they find relaxation and inspiration, appropriate to their way of life and values. Entertainment in which there is no swearing or nudity and that has the teaching of Jesus at its heart. New Faith Network has experienced significant growth in Europe, and we believe there is also demand in New Zealand and Australia for a safe viewing environment for the whole family.”



New Faith Network New Zealand is available from via www.newfaithnetwork.com. After a free trail period of 14 days subscribers pay $ 9,95 per month or $ 99,50 a year (2 months free)



About New Faith Network

New Faith Network started Netherlands in 2017 with the mission to inspire Christians globally by bringing faith and family-friendly entertainment in a new, modern way. The catalogue has the largest collection of Christian films, series and original productions. New Faith Network keeps improving with supported viewing methods. New Faith Network is the leading Christian entertainment channel in Europe.



For more information visit: www.newfaithnetwork.com

Media Release on 19 November 2020



Media Contact

Karlijn Renzenbrink, New Faith Network

Email: karlijn@newfaithnetwork.com

Phone: +31619866173

Website: www.newfaithnetwork.com