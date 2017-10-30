New site launches with 22,000 cars for sale

(PR.co.nz) Aptly named Need A Car (www.needacar.co.nz), the site allows customers to search more than 22,000 cars for sale throughout New Zealand, using more than 50 different variables including colour, safety features and fuel economy.

“We are confident this is the easiest and most comprehensive car search in the market, and we are really looking forward to seeing how the public interact with it,” says project lead Shane Breckon.

But the site doesn’t just cater for search aficionados. Need A Car also has a built-in “lifestyle search” which can match vehicles to people, based on their own individual lifestyle. “This is a great way for people who aren’t quite sure what car might best fit their needs, to get introduced to cars they may not have known existed,” adds Breckon.

Customers can also apply for finance, get accurate quotes on additional products like delivery and insurances and be alerted when the price of a vehicle drops (or a dealer adds an offer). Additionally, the site has been made available in more than 60 languages via a translate feature provided by Google.

Unlike other listing websites, the vehicles for sale on Need A Car are from trusted dealers only, offering what Breckon says is “greater protection for consumers.”

“The public may not be aware just how many regulations a dealer must comply with to sell vehicles in New Zealand,” says Breckon. “Buying a car is for some people their largest acquisition, so we felt it was important to create an environment where people knew that each and every vehicle they were viewing offered the protection a dealer offers.”

The site also displays feedback from more than 7,000 recent cars buyers via Motorcentral’s BuyerScore system, including comments on the customer service being received from dealers.

“Overall dealers appear to be doing a great job servicing the New Zealand public,” Breckon says. “Our surveys show 94% of respondents would be happy to recommend the dealership they purchased from to others, which we think is excellent.”

The Need A Car website currently has 22,000 vehicles for sale from more than 400 dealers.

Media Release on 30 October 2017 by Need A Car

Media Contact

Shane Breckon, Need A Car

Email: help@needacar.co.nz

Phone: 03 741 5026

Website: http://www.needacar.co.nz