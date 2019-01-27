NZ National Club Sevens Championships

(PR.co.nz) Take in the Action! FREE EVENT!

The New Zealand National Rugby Club 7s Championships will be held at Fearon Park in Auckland on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th February 2019.

Join us for live Rugby where 16 teams from around New Zealand compete for the William Wavell Wakefield Middlesex County Cup.

On Pitch Excitement. Food Fair. Garden Bar. Playground for Kids.

Each team will host a Jonesy Youth Foundation Boy during the tournament.

Brought to you by Eden Rugby.

Commencing from 9am – 5pm..

See you there!