Real Health NZ Launches ‘Nail Your Nutrition’ Programme in time for Summer

(PR.co.nz) When it comes to achieving your health, wellness and fitness goals, nutrition is one of the most, if not the most, important aspects to consider. Thankfully, the power-duo behind Real Health NZ, Renee Norman and Jenna Smith, recently launched a ‘Nail Your Nutrition Package” just in time to help with holiday menu planning and to assist with your summer plans!



“No amount of exercise can outdo a poor diet,” said Renee Norman, co-founder of Real Health NZ. “WE created this programme for those who know they need to start eating healthy but are just not sure where to start. It’s perfect for those who want to establish healthy eating without going on a ‘diet’!”



Real Health NZ’s Nail Your Nutrition Package includes a 5-week meal plan including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks; shopping list for organisational ease, a recipe guide with over 50+ recipes for variety, lifetime access to the plan and the ability to ask Renn and Jenna questions about your food, recipes, etc. throughout the 5-week programme.



“We wanted anyone and everyone to feel good about putting a healthy meal on the table for their families without complicated ingredients, spending hours in the kitchen or breaking the bank.” said co-founder Jenna Smith. “The plan is loaded with variety and has everything from pancakes to prawns! When creating the Nail Your Nutrition Package our aim was to achieve a plan full of colourful wholesome recipes that are family and budget-friendly”



The Nail Your Nutrition Programme is available for $97 for a limited time only at www.realhealth.co.nz





About Real Health NZ

Real Health NZ was founded in 2016 by Renee Norman and Jenna Smith. Real Health NZ is an online portal designed for women’s wellness and offering online health and fitness solutions aimed at empowering women to be their best selves. Real Health NZ has online membership options with ongoing support in the areas of exercise, nutrition, mindset and motivation as well as stand-alone programmes which include a 5 module pregnancy/postpartum programme, a running programme and more.

