Search Marketing Training to Boost Post-COVID Profits

CEO Glen Maguire says the training courses, focusing on Google Ads and organic search engine optimization (SEO), could help businesses be more visible in the online space to potentially boost sales.



“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers were already researching and buying products online, rather than visiting a business in-person. Even in 2019, paid and organic search traffic sat at 68%.



“Various worldwide lockdowns caused by COVID-19 has made online shopping and browsing even more popular, which means businesses without expert knowledge of Google Ads and SEO to highlight their business in search results could be left behind,” Glen says.



As SEO and Google Ads service providers are now faced with a surge in demand, many have become unaffordable for the average small to medium-sized business, which Glen says Clickthrough is trying to combat.



“To help counter this, we have introduced customised Google Ads and SEO courses that we tailor to each client’s requirements. These courses are run online using web meet technology and are hosted live, 1:1 with one of our expert trainers. They are brimming with practical tips and ideas and are geared towards helping businesses and eCommerce stores manage their search marketing campaigns in-house, handing control to the owner.”



At this stage, Clickthrough offers courses to any English-speaking company around the world. Long-term plans include offering the courses in other languages. The courses are suited to B2C and B2B businesses and e-Commerce operators in any sector.



To date, Clickthrough has successfully trained hundreds of companies across a diverse range of industries such as travel, online shopping, health, beauty, fashion, government, not for profit and real estate.



About Clickthrough

Founded in 2009, Clickthrough is a specialist search engine marketing training services provider headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Media Release 11 October 2021

