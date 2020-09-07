Sleep Heavy Weighted Blankets: Supporting Essential Workers During COVID

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand’s premium weighted blanket brand Sleep Heavy are kicking off a special giveaway for our country’s most deserving frontline responders on Monday, September 7th: One very lucky winner will be selected to win their very own Sleep Heavy blanket. Known to help relieve stress and anxiety, weighted blankets have also been shown to help users fall asleep deeper and wake up feeling refreshed.

“We’ve been talking internally about how to give back to the men and women of New Zealand who are our healthcare workers, nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, pharmacists, police and firemen; all of those who are showing up, over and over, to keep us safe,” said Indy Carr, co-founder of Sleep Heavy. “The lockdown has affected all of us, so we really wanted to do something to give back to those who stepped up for us – and continue to do so – in a time of crisis.”

To enter to win one of Sleep Heavy’s premium weighted Queen/King blankets (RRP $479.99), Sleep Heavy is asking the New Zealand public to nominate an essential worker they know who lives in New Zealand. As part of their efforts to further spread the love, Sleep Heavy is also offering a very special discount of $50 off all weighted blankets – including sale items – for all essential workers for a limited time!

“The giveaway will go live and be hosted on our social media channels (@sleepheavynz),” shared Cory Mitchell, Sleep Heavy’s co-founder. “We’ve had folks from all over NZ come to us with amazing stories about what the essential workers in their lives have been doing to help fight the virus, and we want these stories to be heard. We’re excited to give away one of these blankets to some lucky and deserving people!”

Sleep Heavy’s special essential workers discount will be available starting September 7, 2020 and will end at midnight on September 14, 2020. For more information about Sleep Heavy or to see their blankets, you can visit their website at www.sleepheavy.co.nz

Media Release 7 September 2020.