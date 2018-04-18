Sudden Cold-Wave Shocks Meteorologists, But Delights School Kids

(PR.co.nz) Meteorologists herald the first snowfall this year in the South Island and predict more to come in the following days. According to April Clark, meteorologist at the MetService, last Tuesday’s cold-wave was “…the first really cold outbreak we’ve had”, further adding that the sudden influx of cold weather was a “shock to the system”.

Snowfall was observed in several regions of the South Island, with reports coming in from Canterbury’s passes and the high country, Kaikōura Ranges, Otago, Southland and Fiordland.

While snowfall in the South Island is not unheard of at this time of year, the extended cold spell we are currently experiencing has meteorologists perplexed. The temperature is expected to dip below zero over the coming days and the colder weather will be accompanied by snowfall and freezing rain as well as thunderstorms and hailstorms in coastal areas.

While the storms brought power cuts to parts of Auckland as well as affected shipping and ferries in most of the country, it’s not all doom and gloom in the South Island. The cold weather and early snowfall offered holidaymakers a chance to experience some fun on the powder for the first time this year. School kids should also be able to take advantage of the recent snowfall with the start of the school holidays soon, provided the cold spell keeps up for that long.

While the blanket of snow covering parts of the South Island is lovely to look at, it is nowhere near the amount of snowfall needed to kick-start the 2018 ski season, which is expected to commence on mid to late June. That being said, now is a great time to pick up a season pass for a huge discount, since all the major ski-field operators have them on pre-sale hoping to attract early-bird shoppers.

