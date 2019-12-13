Taradale Family Dental Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz)

A new website has been launched by local dental clinic Taradale Family Dental to provide information to locals who are in need of dental wellness. The website is online at: www.taradalefamilydental.co.nz.

With so many dental clinics now in the area offering similar services, Tracy & Mark Purkiss of Taradale Family Dental want to make the principles behind their dental practice clear to locals. “It is our aim to make your dental experience as gentle and painless as possible. We offer the highest levels of service to you and your family within our caring and friendly practice, and will always treat you as we would like to be treated ourselves.”

“We believe it is important to work with you offering options and choices, speaking in plain English, so that we can work together, providing you with the best possible dental treatment plan. We understand that some patients are apprehensive and we take the time to reassure and put our patients at ease, ensuring a positive experience” says Tracy & Mark Purkiss.

The website focuses on three main areas: dental services; one visit crowns & dental implants; and dental wellness.

Dental Services

Taradale Family Dental provides an extensive range of affordable and professional general and cosmetic dental services for the whole community – from children to the elderly. As well as regular dental checkups, the team offers a range of treatments from dental fillings, extractions and root canals through to orthodontics, teeth whitening and porcelain veneers to give you a whiter, brighter, healthier smile.

One Visit Crowns & Dental Implants

Using modern dental technology, Taradale Family Dental is one of the few clinics in the area offering One Visit Crowns so that patients can get affordable, natural looking, tooth coloured crowns done in just one appointment. They also offer natural looking dental implants that are designed to feel like your own teeth so you can enjoy longer lasting smiles and restore your confidence.



Dental Wellness

Good oral health is essential for your well-being so while regular visits to the dentist are important, the dentists at Taradale Family Dental also provide advice and top tips to help their patients practice good family dental care at home.

“From your initial contact with us through to your treatment, we will endeavour to make your patient journey a smooth one with minimum discomfort and maximum care” says Tracy

Taradale Family Dental treat patients from Napier, across Hawke’s Bay and beyond.

Media Release 13 December 2019.