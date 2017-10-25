The Goth and the Pixie Album Release Announced

(PR.co.nz) The Goth and the Pixie are amping up (and sometimes de-amping in acoustic sets) for a mini tour across the North Island promoting their debut album. The tour kicks of with an Evening of theatrical Madness at Hamilton’s Meteor (Friday 3rd Nov, 7pm) alongside other acts as Glass Shards, Halcyon Birds, Battlecat and a special guest appearance. The album itself is rather mysterious with apparent misinformation about its title; in one youtube promo video it is declared to be a self titled album, on their facebook page it is ‘Hoighty Toighty High Tea Party’ whilst close friends of the band claim with certainty that the title is ‘S Club7’s Greatest Hits’.

Hamilton NZ band The Goth and the Pixie’s sound is commonly described by their fans as ‘Dark Circus’, ‘Post-Sound’ and ‘a portal to a dream-like reality’. With their 2014 origins as a folk duo, they are now a fully equipped four-piece including electric guitar and violin with pedals – and delve into chaos and theatricality, gaining them a following from a range of genres. They have performed alongside the like of Coral, Albi and the Wolves, the Mermaidens, Former Friends of Young Americans (USA), Ted Danson With Wolves (AUS), and Looking for Alaska, as well as appearing in the 2015 Down the Rabbithole Lineup.

The band suggest following their Facebook page or Instagram (pixie.music) for secret and spontaneous shows soon to be announced. The album itself will be available for purchase on Bandcamp.

Tour Dates

Hamilton- The Meteor: 03.11 , 7pm

Album launch featuring Glass Shards, Halcyon Birds, Battlecat and special guest, $10 door charge, $15 with album.

– Creative Waikato: 23.11, 7.30pm

Acoustic support act for Shibby Pictures (US) & Whitney Flynn (US), $5 minimum door charge

Oparau- Oparau Acoustic Festival: 10.11 – 12.11

An acoustic set as part of this super fun folk festival

Auckland- The Bunker: 26/11, 7.30pm

Acoustic set as part of the Bunker Acoustic Showcase.

– UFO: 02/12, 8pm

With The Biscuits and TBC.

Wellington- Valhalla: 14.12

With Radar Angel, Sicari, and Horizon a.d

Media Release 25 October 2017.