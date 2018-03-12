Vintage Furniture Refurbisher Best Of Times Rebrands As ‘Dalzell Furniture’; Opens First Retail Store In Auckland

(PR.co.nz) Vintage furniture refurbisher Best of Times is happy to announce that it’s back and better than ever with a new name, a new look, and a new retail store that’s now open in Auckland’s idyllic Stanmore Bay.

Unveiling its re-branding as Dalzell Furniture and led by its namesakes Ann – and her daughter Amiee – Dalzell, the family-run business formerly known as Best of Times started life in the Bay of Plenty back in 2015 as a passion project and a Facebook page.

With demand for the team’s unique, hand-painted furniture growing at an unexpected rate in the Auckland region, the business soon set its sites on relocating and preparing for today’s relaunch that’s been some 12 months and a whole lot of hard work in the making.

“It all feels a bit like a perfect storm!”, says Ann, on the rapid success of the hobby-turn-business. “We managed to tap into something with our unique style, as well as the growing importance of being environmentally aware. We live in a very throw-away manufacturing environment at the moment, where things just aren’t made to last.”

This sentiment speaks to the heart of the business: that “furniture just isn’t what it used to be”. That’s why they’re determined to do things differently, providing a less wasteful, more sustainable way to furnish homes and businesses across New Zealand through updating and revitalising pieces that have already been made, from resources that have already been used.

According to Ann, the team invest the same time, love, and attention into refurbishing and hand-painting vintage wooden furniture as was put into them when they were first created. The end result? Stunning, long-lasting pieces of furniture that are entirely unique. Each one with a story to tell.

Alongside a newly refurbished website and Facebook page, the team are also excited to finally open the doors on their first workshop-turn-retail-store, located in Whangaparaoa, Stanmore Bay, just a short drive from Auckland’s City Center.

“People can drop by and actually see the creative process for themselves, and just how much of ourselves we invest into everything we create.” Ann continues, “It’s an extremely satisfying and rewarding thing to care so much about what you do, and have that reflected in the feedback we receive.”

The store specialises in a range of styles and furniture types, from Retro through to Shabby Chic; Chest of Drawers through to Dressing Tables. They also stock a range of complementary vintage accessories, each piece hand-picked to match the furniture on offer and make it easy for shoppers to get everything they need to complete the look.

People are invited to visit the new Dalzell Furniture website and browse the furniture on offer (https://www.dalzellfurniture.co.nz/), drop into the store, or join the new Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DalzellFurniture/) to keep up-to-date on new furniture.

For those that are after a specific piece, Dalzell Furniture also offer a full furniture refurbishing service on commission. With it, Kiwis can have existing furniture they’ve picked up or inherited over the years refurbished and hand-painted in a style and colours of their choosing, walking away with a unique piece that’s special to every individual.

Media Contact

Ann Dalzell, Dalzell Furniture

Email: dalzellfurniture@gmail.com

Phone: (021) 1681304

Website: https://www.dalzellfurniture.co.nz/