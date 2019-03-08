Women in Photography Campaign Supports International Women’s Day

(PR.co.nz) This campaign promotes and engages with women who have a photography passion, bringing together and empowering women to share knowledge and expand skillsets, says Lesley Whyte.

“Women are being attracted in increasing numbers to photography, not only as a hobby but as a profession. Many have achieved success through photography including, photojournalism, press photography, commercial, fine art and fashion,” she said.

“Through this campaign to accompany International Women’s Day we hope to highlight the amazing photos from our women in photography community; both professional and hobbyists who have a passion for photography.”

#womeninphotography aims to help women grow their knowledge of all things photography along with celebrating the successes and achievements of women in the industry.

The evening launch of the #womeninphotography campaign is being held Wednesday 3 April 2019, at Progear in Newmarket for women interested in taking part.

You can book a spot through Eventfinda by searching ‘Women in Photography’ or at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/women-in-photography/auckland/newmarket

Lesley Whyte Photography is New Zealand’s only organisation which provides photography workshops, adventures, events and tours, run by a woman, solely for women.

Media Release 8 March 2019.