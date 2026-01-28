AllFinance.co.nz Helps Kiwis Better Understand Their Money

AllFinance.co.nz has officially launched, offering New Zealanders a free and easy-to-use platform for financial information, tools, and calculators designed for everyday use.

The website provides a growing range of **finance and mortgage calculators**, including tools for estimating home loan repayments, personal loans, car finance, savings growth, and investment returns. Alongside calculators, AllFinance.co.nz also publishes **plain-English articles and guides** covering common financial topics relevant to Kiwi households.

The goal of AllFinance.co.nz is to make financial concepts easier to understand, without complex jargon or sales pressure. The platform focuses on general information only and encourages users to seek professional advice where appropriate.

AllFinance.co.nz was created to give people a clearer starting point when thinking about money, said a spokesperson for the website. We aim to provide helpful tools and information that allow users to explore options and understand numbers before making decisions.

The website is tailored for the New Zealand market and will continue to expand with additional calculators, educational content, and finance-related resources over time.

For more information, visit https://allfinance.co.nz